Stournaras

In an interview with Handelsblatt, the ECB's Yannis Stournaras said he would consider a rate cut in mid-2024 should inflation 'permanently' fall below 3%.

  • Personally, I would consider cutting interest rates if inflation falls permanently and sustainably below the three percent threshold in mid-2024.
  • Says he hasn't discussed cutting rates next year with colleagues
  • We are now deep in restrictive territory, no matter which perspective you look at it from
  • The economy is much weaker than we thought in September.
  • financing conditions are also somewhat tighter than expected.

"Permanently" is a high bar to get over in just six-eight months.