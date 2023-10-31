In an interview with Handelsblatt, the ECB's Yannis Stournaras said he would consider a rate cut in mid-2024 should inflation 'permanently' fall below 3%.

Personally, I would consider cutting interest rates if inflation falls permanently and sustainably below the three percent threshold in mid-2024.

Says he hasn't discussed cutting rates next year with colleagues

We are now deep in restrictive territory, no matter which perspective you look at it from

The economy is much weaker than we thought in September.

financing conditions are also somewhat tighter than expected.

"Permanently" is a high bar to get over in just six-eight months.