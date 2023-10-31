In an interview with Handelsblatt, the ECB's Yannis Stournaras said he would consider a rate cut in mid-2024 should inflation 'permanently' fall below 3%.
- Personally, I would consider cutting interest rates if inflation falls permanently and sustainably below the three percent threshold in mid-2024.
- Says he hasn't discussed cutting rates next year with colleagues
- We are now deep in restrictive territory, no matter which perspective you look at it from
- The economy is much weaker than we thought in September.
- financing conditions are also somewhat tighter than expected.
"Permanently" is a high bar to get over in just six-eight months.