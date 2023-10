No value in bringing forward end of PEPP

Now especially that there is new uncertainty from events in Israel and Palestine

Need to keep flexibility and act if necessary

This contradicts with what Kazaks mentioned yesterday, that the ECB should at least discuss an early end to PEPP. So, I guess they have some sorting out to do behind the scenes. Stournaras also warns about the risks of stagflation but brushes aside market concerns with regards to Italy's public finances.