ECBs Villeroy

Sees rates peaking in the summer

How long rates are kept at the terminal rate is key

The central question for rate cuts is the return of inflation outlook to 2% target

There isn't anything new in his comments but he is forgetting a little that if the economy does suffer a deeper recession than expected, that could also bring rate cuts on to the table much quicker than anticipated. For now though, policymakers are of course dismissing that idea; how typical.