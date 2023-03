We sent a strong message of confidence

Our priority is to fight inflation

French and European banks are 'very solid'

European banks are not in the same situation as US banks

On that last remark, I'm not sure what exactly is he trying to imply; that one or the other is not in a financially sound standing? Anyway, only time will tell. As for his other comments on their policy decision, it is what you would expect as a follow-up.