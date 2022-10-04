ECB's Villeroy says interest rates will be raised as much as necessary to lower core inflation, according to NRC

Some key remarks:

I Don't Say That Rate Hikes Will Stop There, But We Will Have To Comprehensively Assess Inflation And Economic Outlook

Rate Hikes Aim To Bring Down Core Inflation

We Should Go To Neutral Rate Without Hesitation, By The End Of The Year

European Central Bank May Ease Pace Of Hikes In 2023

As has been the pattern today, nothing said here that we haven't heard a million times before, but given the slow(ish) news day, it's being pounced on.