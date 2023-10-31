Need to be cautious in coming months after the many rate hikes

Demand seen further contained due to delayed impact of rate hikes

Need to avoid excessive tightening of monetary, credit conditions

Fears of a wage-price spiral have sharply diminished

It's pretty much just acknowledging the trend and I'm sure for some countries, they'd be glad that the rate hikes have stopped. But in the overall fight against inflation, it's still too early to declare victory just yet. The trend is encouraging but price pressures could still end up being stickier than anticipated next year.