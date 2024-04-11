Inflation is moving towards 2%, expect further bumps

Fed has made considerable progress

Inflation to stand at 2.25-2.50% this year

Expects inflation to settle back to 2% next year

Expects US GDP to hit 2% ghis year

Job market remains strong

Housing very strong but doesn't see sign of a bubble

Commercial real estate an area of concern, will take time to resolve

Fed forecasts rate cuts starting this year

There is no change in tone here after yesterday's CPI but in February he said his inflation forecast was 2.00-2.25%. Now it's 2.25-2.50%.

More from Williams:

There is a great deal of uncertainty over economy

US economy has benefited from positive supply shock.

Inflation fell faster than expected last year.

Progress on inflation has hit some bumps with recent data being disappointing.

Better to focus on trend for inflation

Doesn't know exactly what lies ahead for monetary policy.

The economy is in a good place right now.

Monetary policy is well-positioned to achieve fed goals

Does not see a financial stability crisis from commercial real estate.

US stocks are seeing some further upside with the S&P index now projected to rise by 7.29 points and the Dow industrial average up 25.99 points. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 73 points in premarket trading.