We are going with at least two rate cuts this year, barring any bad news

We still want policy to remain a little restrictive

Cutting rates again in July could be interpreted to mean we are going to cut at every meeting

And that would lead to repricing that might go too far

July decision should be about managing expectations

I'm very comfortable with rate cut in June

But if we only do two or three rate cuts, then should not communicate that at every meeting

Would be very surprised if ECB does more than 25 bps rate cut in June

This fits with the ongoing narrative and market pricing for the most part at least. A move is June is set in stone unless there is a major surprise. As for what comes next, the ECB is trying to allude to data dependency. So, we'll see.