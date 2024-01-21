It's a near-empty agenda for the session here in Asia to open the week.

The People's Bank of China sets its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) for the one- and five-years.

Due at 0115 GMT, which is 9.15 pm US Eastern time.

The LPR plays a vital role in determining interest rates for loans and mortgages in China.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

Last week, on the 15th, the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate was left unchanged:

The MLF rate was expected to be cut by 10bp. It wasn't a unanimous expectation, but given China seems in need of added fiscal and monetary stimulus a 10bp cut was seen coming. But, nope. With the MLF left unchanged expectations are that LPRs will be left unchanged also.

I posted a couple of weeks ago the view on why the People's Bank of China is going to find cutting rates difficult:

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):