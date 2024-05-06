Previews of the RBA today are here (TL;DR is on hold expected, combined with more hawkish leaning due to sticky high inflation, and not that there is one analysts looking for a hike, all others are not):
- RBA meeting - preview - Cash rate to remain unchanged
- Central banks are still on the agenda this week
- Australia- inflation a bit higher than expected, RBA on hold
On that outlier call for a rate hike:
- Capital Economics are forecasting a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike
- RBA meet this week - "History suggests a rate increase is plausible"
More:
- Australia's inflation nightmare - Australia's inflation rate is the highest globally
- 4 reasons why the RBA may be the last major central bank to cut rates
