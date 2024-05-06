Previews of the RBA today are here (TL;DR is on hold expected, combined with more hawkish leaning due to sticky high inflation, and not that there is one analysts looking for a hike, all others are not):

On that outlier call for a rate hike:

More:

Economic calendar in Asia 07 May 2024 2
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.