52 of 102 see Fed waiting until at least July to cut

50 of 102 see the Fed cutting earlier

72 of 100 see the Fed cutting by 100 bps or less

All but 5 said the Fed hiking cycle was over

Citi's US economist said stronger core inflation will disrupt the Fed-cutting narrative and delay cuts.

Yesterday, Deutsche Bank was out with a note calling for 175 bps in Fed cuts next year.