The times listed below are in GMT/US Eastern time layout:

0930/0430 ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno opens banking conference in Lisbon

1130/0630 ECB president Christine Lagarde delivers pre-recorded welcome remarks at the 7th annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board

Lagarde will speak only in her capacity as chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, there are unlikely to be monetary policy comments

1210/0710 Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in a virtual banking event at the European Systemic Risk Board annual conference: "Banking sector turbulences: Lessons learnt for supervision and regulation"

1415/0915 Panel participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos at 7th annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board

