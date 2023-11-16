The times listed below are in GMT/US Eastern time layout:
0930/0430 ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno opens banking conference in Lisbon
1130/0630 ECB president Christine Lagarde delivers pre-recorded welcome remarks at the 7th annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board
- Lagarde will speak only in her capacity as chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, there are unlikely to be monetary policy comments
1210/0710 Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in a virtual banking event at the European Systemic Risk Board annual conference: "Banking sector turbulences: Lessons learnt for supervision and regulation"
1415/0915 Panel participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos at 7th annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board
