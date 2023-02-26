European Central Bank President Lagarde spoke in an interview over the weekend.

It was a wide-ranging interview, given to Indian media while Lagarde was in Bengaluru for the conference of the Group of 20 finance ministry heads and central bankers.

On ECB rates:

There is every reason to believe that we will do another 50 basis points in March. After that, we will see. We are data dependent.

We will do more hikes if necessary to return inflation to our target of 2% in a timely manner. It will take what it will take. What I know is that we will return inflation to 2%. And we want to not only return it to 2%, but to keep it there sustainably.

