European Central Bank President Lagarde spoke in an interview over the weekend.
It was a wide-ranging interview, given to Indian media while Lagarde was in Bengaluru for the conference of the Group of 20 finance ministry heads and central bankers.
On ECB rates:
- There is every reason to believe that we will do another 50 basis points in March. After that, we will see. We are data dependent.
- We will do more hikes if necessary to return inflation to our target of 2% in a timely manner. It will take what it will take. What I know is that we will return inflation to 2%. And we want to not only return it to 2%, but to keep it there sustainably.
