European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel will be speaking 19 May 2023 at:

1455 GMT, which is 1055 US Eastern time at the Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy

Later, at 1600 GMT, 1200 US Eastern time, Isabel Schnabel will participate in a policy panel at that conference

At 1910 GMT, which is 1510 US Eastern time European Central Bank President Lagarde will give a speech, in a pre-recorded video:

at Session 2 "Post-pandemic challenges: High inflation, high indebtedness and financial stability" of Banco Central do Brasil's High-Level Seminar on Central Banking “Past and present challenges”

With further ECB rate hikes in the pipeline both of these speakers will making headlines.