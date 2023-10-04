Lagarde is up twice during the sessions ahead, along with Panetta and de Guindos.

Times below are GMT / US Eastern time:

0815 / 0415 Welcome address (via video) by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 2023 ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice in Frankfurt, Germany

1140 / 0740 Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in 1st Annual Conference organised by Central Bank of Cyprus

1400 / 1000 Chairing of keynote speech session ECB board member Fabio Panetta at 2023 ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice in Frankfurt, Germany

1600 / 1200 Inauguration speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde for Minouche Shafik as President of Columbia University in New York, USA