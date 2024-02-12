0945 GMT / 0445 US Eastern time: ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speak

de Cos dropped March into the 'dates to watch' mix over the weekend: When will the ECB cut interest rates? de Cos says the March projections are critical

ECB's de Cos

1315 GMT / 0815 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in roundtable: "Addressing post-pandemic challenges and looking forward, the analysts’ perspective" at conference "External statistics after the pandemic: addressing novel analytical challenges"

1550 GMT / 1050 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Piero Cipollone in panel discussion on 'Euro@25: What's next for the EMU?' during the European Parliamentary week 2024 in Brussels, Belgium