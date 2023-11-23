Schnabel is usually well worth listening to for her views on the economy and policy.

0900 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time: European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a news conference on the publication of the Austrian National Bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report

1230 GMT / 0730 US Eastern time: Welcome remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at CEPR-ECB conference on the macroeconomic implications of central bank digital currencies

2200 GMT / 1700 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at "Anniversary dinner" of Porto Business School in Porto, Portugal