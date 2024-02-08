Coming up from the ECB today:

1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time: European Central Bank governing council member Pierre Wunsch in 'fireside' chat with Bruegel think tank

At 1530 GMT / 1030 US Eastern time the fireside chats continue: Fireside-chat with ECB board member Philip Lane at Brookings Institution in Washington DC, USA

As an aside, at 0800 GMT, which 0300 US Eastern time, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson visits London and gives a lecture on the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting arranged by Nordea

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.