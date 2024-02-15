Ahead from the ECB, speakers include:

  • 0800 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time, Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at ECON Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
  • 0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time, Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos holds a meeting with students from CUNEF university
  • 1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time Speech by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in an online seminar organised by Florence School of Banking and Finance in Florence, Italy
European Central Bank President Lagarde is speaking at 1400 GMT