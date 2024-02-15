Ahead from the ECB, speakers include:
- 0800 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time, Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at ECON Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
- 0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time, Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos holds a meeting with students from CUNEF university
- 1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time Speech by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in an online seminar organised by Florence School of Banking and Finance in Florence, Italy