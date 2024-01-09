ECB member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno spoke on Tuesday in an interview with Econostream Media. ICYMI:
Centeno said rate cuts from the European Central Bank could come sooner than the market expects
- should not wait until May to make a decision
- there are no signs of additional pressure on inflation
- rates have peaked
- expects inflation to have fallen to target in Q2
- "The decision to keep nominal rates steady for the moment is appropriate and we will decide when to cut them sooner than we thought until recently,"
- "I can't say when, but I can ... say the most recent developments on inflation and the economy have obviously brought the moment of easing (of monetary policy) closer"
BNP Paribas much the same: