ECB member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno spoke on Tuesday in an interview with Econostream Media. ICYMI:

Centeno said rate cuts from the European Central Bank could come sooner than the market expects

should not wait until May to make a decision

there are no signs of additional pressure on inflation

rates have peaked

expects inflation to have fallen to target in Q2

"The decision to keep nominal rates steady for the moment is appropriate and we will decide when to cut them sooner than we thought until recently,"

"I can't say when, but I can ... say the most recent developments on inflation and the economy have obviously brought the moment of easing (of monetary policy) closer"

BNP Paribas much the same: