Fed's Waller

Need some improvement in services inflation X housing for overall inflation to reach 2%.

Increasingly confident policy is well-positioned to slow economy, get inflation back to 2%

Cannot say for sure if Fed has done enough

Data over the next couple months will hopefully tell if the Fed has done enough

Recent loosening of financial conditions a reminder to be careful about relying on market tightening to do Fed's job

Encouraged by signs of moderating economic growth

Inflation still too high, too early to say if slowing will be sustained

Supply-side problems mostly behind us. Monetary policy will need to do the work from here.

Premature to rely on productivity growth gains to guide stance of Fed policy.

Consumer spending is calling, manufacturing and nonmanufacturing activity has slowed.

Labor market is cooling off, but still fairly tight and will watch closely.

Will closely monitor goods, services prices in coming weeks to see if inflation still on downward path.

Fed Waller is a Governor on the Federal Reserve board which gives him a permanent vote on policy.

Comments are hopeful for the soft landing with the careful eye still on inflation.