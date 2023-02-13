On Friday Japan prime Minister Kishida dropped the BOJ bombshell:

Kazuo Ueda will appear in the Japanese Parliament, the Diet, on February 24 for hearings. Given Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito rules with a comfortable majority Ueda will almost certainly be a shoo-in. However, he will still face questions and his answers will the market an insight into his current policy views (see that third bullet point above for these).

While some change to BOJ policy seems inevitable, questions are on the extent of change and the timing. February 24 (the current scheduled date, it may end up being a day or either side of this) should provide some answers though most likely many will remain.