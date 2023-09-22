Fed's Collins

FOMC member Susan Collins is speaking and says:

"Optimistic" inflation can fall with only a "modest" rise in unemployment, sees a "widened" pathway to that outcome.

Current policymaking requires "considerable" patience to get the right signal from data.

Despite "encouraging" recent data, inflation remains too high.

Key elements of inflation, such as core services excluding shelter, haven't demonstrated "sustained" improvement.

Supports vigilance regarding inflation risks; believes it's "too soon to be confident" that inflation is under control given the continued above-trend economic activity.

Cash levels are reverting to "pre-pandemic norms"; anticipates household and business spending to be more influenced by high interest rates.

Some inflation readings have been encouraging

Economic activity continues to be above trend

This week the Federal Reserve Rates unchanged, but they also still see one more hike between now and the end of the year. These comments are consistent with that idea. They also raise the expectations for the end of 2024 rate from 4.6% to 5.1%. That still implies a decline of 50 basis points if they indeed to raise rates in 2023.

In the US at that market today, the rates have come off a bit with the shorter and leading the declines:

2-year yield 5.101%, -4.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.569%, -4.7 basis points

10-year yield 4.453% -2.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.543%, -0.8 basis points

US stocks are positive:

Dow industrial average is up 62 points or 0.18% at 34131

S&P index is up 15 points or 0.34% at 4345.11

NASDAQ index is up 71 points or 0.53% at 13294.46

The US dollar is tilting more to the downside with the: