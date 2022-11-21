On the central bank speaking agenda for today, during Eur/UK and US sessions;

0800 GMT Remarks by ECB’s Member of the Supervisory Board Edouard Fernandez-Bollo - unlikely to have any comments on policy

0905 GMT Bank of England's Jon Cunliffe: Keynote Speech and panel at Warwick Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies: 'The Challenges & Opportunities for Policy Makers' - also unlikely to address policy issues

1800 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on "Resolute and Mindful: the Path to Price Stability" and participates in moderated Q&A before hybrid event of the Orange County Business Council. Hardly a days goes by when we don't get something from Daly. The new Fed mantra, which Daly will stick to, is to focus now on the end-point for rates. Over the weekend we heard from Bostic:

