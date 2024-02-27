Fed's Bowman

Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman is speaking and says:

Will remain cautious on monetary policy

If inflation moves sustainably to 2% goal, it will eventually be appropriate to cut interest rates; not yet there

Reducing policy rate too soon could result in need for future rate hikes

She remains willing to raise policy rate if inflation progress stalls or reverses

Latest inflation data suggests slower progress on inflation

Economic activity and consumer spending are strong, labor market 'tight'

Bowman is a permanent voting member as the governor on the Federal Reserve Board. Her comments are consistent with delaying tightening. The market is pricing in around 63% chance of a cut in June.