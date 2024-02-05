Federal Reserve Chair Powell:

With economy strong, we feel we can approach rate cut timing question carefully

Confidence is rising, but want more confidence before taking 'very important step' of starting rate cuts

Making good progress on inflation

Could move sooner if we saw labor market weakness or inflation 'really persuasively' coming down

More persistent inflation could mean a later move

Repeats expectation that March meeting likely too soon to have confidence to start rate cuts

There is no 'easy, simple, obvious path'

Expects inflation will continue to move down in the first six months of this year due to base effects

Also expects 12-month inflation readings to fall over course of this year

Asked about policymaker forecasts in December for year-end rate policy level of 4.6%, says nothing since then leads me to think people would dramatically change forecasts

Almost all 19 policymakers see it appropriate to cut rates this year

We do not take politics into our decision making

In hindsight would have been better to tighten policy earlier

Doesn't see elevated possibility of recession

Doesn't see commercial real estate loans as the makings of a crisis as seen in the past

China problems unlikely to affect US economy, may feel some impacts 'a bit, but they shouldn't be large'

Geopolitical risks stand as largest near-term risks, but more for other parts of world than the US

I don't see much, if anything, new from Powell here. He is repeating what he has already said.

-

The interview was recorded February 1 and has just gone to air

-

S&P 500 futures on Globex update. With nothing much new does it open the door for a bid to emerge. Tha would be my bias from here but we'll see.