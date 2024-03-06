Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal:

Base case is no more rate hikes

If inflation seems more entrenched than we think, the first thing fed would do is hold for longer

If inflation flares again that could justify rate hike

In December had expected two rate cuts in 2024

Hard to see that i would now expect more rate cuts

Decision on rate cuts will depend on inflation data

If economy continues to be healthy, why would we cut rates

We want to avoid a downturn, have a soft landing

US labor market is coming into better balance

Bolding above is mine. A good point from K. Beware of this.