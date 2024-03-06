Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal:

  • Base case is no more rate hikes
  • If inflation seems more entrenched than we think, the first thing fed would do is hold for longer
  • If inflation flares again that could justify rate hike
  • In December had expected two rate cuts in 2024
  • Hard to see that i would now expect more rate cuts
  • Decision on rate cuts will depend on inflation data
  • If economy continues to be healthy, why would we cut rates
  • We want to avoid a downturn, have a soft landing
  • US labor market is coming into better balance

Bolding above is mine. A good point from K. Beware of this.