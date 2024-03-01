Six-month core PCE rose at at annual 2.5% rate

Inflation measured over relatively short periods may exaggerate idiosyncratic, temporary factors

Labor market has remained relatively tight, demand has eased, supply has trended higher

Wage gains slowed in 2023, but remain above pace consistent with 2% inflation

Risks to achieving Fed's goals moving into better balance

Not appropriate to reduce target range until we have greater confidence inflation moving to 2%

Ongoing softening of labor demand and improvements in labor supply should contribute to a further slowing in core services price inflation

This report is more of a review than a tool to signal what's coming on policy.