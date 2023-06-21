Fed Powell testifies on Capitol Hill

Fed Q&A testimony has begun:

Level for rates and speed of hikes are separate

It may make sense to move rates higher, at more moderate pace

Fed is now moderating the pace of rate hike's

capital is central to banking regulation

The dollar is starting to move lower. The testimony has been rather subdued so far. The Fed chair did imply a slowing of the pace of hikes which is consistent with the skip seen at the last meeting.

The EURUSD has extended to new session highs. The trading range has increased to 51 pips versus 28 pips. The average of the last month has been around 68 pips. The GBPUSD is also moving higher and away from its 200 are moving average 1.26852. The USDCHF that is just broken below its 100 are moving average of 0.89534.