- makes sense to moderate pace of interest rate hikes
- time to moderate pace of rate hikes may come as soon as December
- have made substantial progress toward sufficiently restrictive policy, have more ground to cover
- it seems to me likely rates must ultimately go somewhat higher than policymakers thought in September
- likely to need to hold policy at restrictive level for some time
- history portions strongly against prematurely loosening policy
- we have a long way to go on restoring price stability
- we will stay the course until the job is done
- October inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term data was welcome a surprise; will take substantially more evidence to give comfort inflation is actually declining
- we estimate PC price index rose 6% in 12 months through October
- the path ahead for inflation remains highly uncertain
- moderation in labor demand growth will be required to restore labor market balance
- so far seen only tentative signs of moderation in labor demand, wage growth
The initial reaction is a decline in the US dollar.
- The EURUSD moved back up to test its 200 hour moving average of 1.03475. That is where trades right now.
- The GBPUSD is also moved up to retest its 200 hour moving average at 1.19754.
In the US stock market,:
- Dow industrial average moved from -158 points to -9.58 points currently
- S&P index moved from -10.32 points to +13.12 points currently
- NASDAQ index moved from +14.75 points to +94.17 points
For the full text of the Fed Chair speech CLICK HERE.
