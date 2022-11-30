Feds Powell
Fed chair Powell

The initial reaction is a decline in the US dollar.

  • The EURUSD moved back up to test its 200 hour moving average of 1.03475. That is where trades right now.
  • The GBPUSD is also moved up to retest its 200 hour moving average at 1.19754.

In the US stock market,:

  • Dow industrial average moved from -158 points to -9.58 points currently
  • S&P index moved from -10.32 points to +13.12 points currently
  • NASDAQ index moved from +14.75 points to +94.17 points

