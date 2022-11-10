A barrage of remarks from various Federal Reserve official inbound for the sessions ahead:
0700 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller
- participates in discussion on "Central Bank Digital Currency" before Queensland University of Technology Student Lecture event in Brisbane, Australia
1400 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker
- speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter
1435 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan
- speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly
- participates in discussion on inflation, monetary policy, and global macroeconomic conditions before virtual fireside chat hosted by the European Economics & Financial Centre
1830 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George
- speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
2335 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
- gives honoree remarks before the Pace Celebrates Downtown Changemakers event organized by Pace University, in New York
We had a hawkish sounding Kashkari during the session here today: