A barrage of remarks from various Federal Reserve official inbound for the sessions ahead:

0700 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

  • participates in discussion on "Central Bank Digital Currency" before Queensland University of Technology Student Lecture event in Brisbane, Australia

1400 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

  • speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter

1435 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan

  • speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

  • participates in discussion on inflation, monetary policy, and global macroeconomic conditions before virtual fireside chat hosted by the European Economics & Financial Centre

1830 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George

  • speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

2335 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

  • gives honoree remarks before the Pace Celebrates Downtown Changemakers event organized by Pace University, in New York

We had a hawkish sounding Kashkari during the session here today:

Federal reserve building