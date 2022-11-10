A barrage of remarks from various Federal Reserve official inbound for the sessions ahead:

0700 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

participates in discussion on "Central Bank Digital Currency" before Queensland University of Technology Student Lecture event in Brisbane, Australia

1400 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter

1435 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan

speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

1600 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

participates in discussion on inflation, monetary policy, and global macroeconomic conditions before virtual fireside chat hosted by the European Economics & Financial Centre

1830 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George

speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

2335 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

gives honoree remarks before the Pace Celebrates Downtown Changemakers event organized by Pace University, in New York

We had a hawkish sounding Kashkari during the session here today: