Times below ar GMT/US Eastern time.

1305/0905 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks before virtual 2024 New York Fed Regional and Community Banking Conference (this will be pre-recorded video)

1315/0915 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the Semafor World Economy Summit

1315/0915 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates virtually in a fireside chat before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Webinar on Basel III Endgame

1500/1100 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated armchair chat before the Prosperity Partnership Fort Lauderdale Meeting

Fed speakers are lining up before the blackout begins this coming weekend: