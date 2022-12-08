The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos with the tweet during the US afternoon:

He linked to this article (gated):

The end is in sight for one of the biggest sources of inflation. Surging housing costs helped keep inflation high this year but have likely already swung into reverse, economists say.

The signal comes from private-sector indexes of rents on new leases, which tend to lead the consumer-price index measures by a little less than a year, said Alan Detmeister, economist at UBS.

After a series of down days for US stocks perhaps the Fed is getting a bit sweaty during the blackout period and wanted to send a reassuring message? Or maybe my tin hat is a bit too tight?