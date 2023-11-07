Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will be speaking today. His presentation is being billed as 'opening remarks' so they may not have too much for traders to chew on.
Due at 1415 GMT, which is 0915 US Eastern time, Powell gives opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference.
There are plenty of speakers on the agenda, notably:
- 1815 GMT / 1340 US Eastern time will be the Keynote Speech from John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- 2145 GMT / 1645 US Eastern time will bring closing remarks from Philip Jefferson, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System