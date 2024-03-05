ICYMI my heads up on this from earlier in the week:

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is heading to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday to present one of his twice-a-year testimonies.

First up will be his appearance before the House Financial Services Committee on March 7:

at 10 am Washinton time (US Eastern time)

1500 GMT

This is colloquially known as the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. It's a biannual report delivered by the Fed Chair to the Congress.

In it the Fed reports on its monetary policy and economic goals to the Congress.



Powell will:

provide an overview of current economic conditions, and give an update of the Fed's outlook for the economy, centring on an assessment of the inflation and employment outlook

will discuss the Fed's monetary policy position currently, including its changes in interest rates

take questions from members of Congress, which will cover a range of topics across areas such as how specific economic sectors are faring, regulatory policies, and global economic issues

Adding in a snippet from BMO now on what they are looking for: