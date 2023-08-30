The Federal Reserve has issued a batch of private warnings to lenders with assets of $100 billion to $250 billion.

This is part of increased efforts to tighten supervision, Bloomberg News reported. Bloomberg is gated, the news wire citing people familiar with the matter.

Among the banks given the warnings were Citizens Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank Corp.

Notices touched on a wide range of issues including lenders’ capital and liquidity as well as technology and compliance.

--

The background to this is banks are dealing with the aftermath of the biggest crisis to hit the sector since 2008, which saw three mid-sized US lenders collapse earlier this year. A scalp was claimed earlier this week:

--

JP Morgan scooped up some bargains in the immediate aftermath.