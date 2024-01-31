Prior was 5.25-5.50%

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace

Removes reference to 'additional policy firming'

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated.

Entire paragraph about banking system and tighter financial conditions removed

Says risks to employment and inflation goals are "moving into better balance"

So the main line about a hiking bias was removed but it was replaced with a pushback against cutting too soon. Now Powell will be asked about what it will take to get 'great confidence" that inflation is sustainably headed to 2%.

On net, I take this as a bit hawkish as it seems to be a direct pushback against a March cut, which was 62% priced in before the statement was released. The US dollar is 20-30 pips higher across the board and stocks are at the lows of the day.

Overall, the statement was almost completely re-written.