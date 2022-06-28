8am New York time, which is 1200 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on the economic outlook before the Halifax County Chamber of Commerce

12:30pm New York time, 1630 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly Chapman participates in a virtual fireside chat in an event hosted by LinkedIn

Most recently from Daly:

She may well want to rethink that 75 call. Adam from that linked post:

Daly cited the UMich inflation expectations survey for the 75 bps hike rather than 50. Today that number was revised back down. She acknowledged that today, saying the revision 'got my attention' while still saying that long-term inflation expectations have 'ticked up'.

Daly (on top) and Barkin