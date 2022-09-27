03:30 NY time (0730 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans appears in live interview on CNBC Europe

06:15 NY time (1015 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England

07:30 NY time (1130 GMT)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates virtually in discussion on "Digital Finance" before the Banque de France Conference on Opportunities and Challenges of the Tokenisation of Finance: Which Role for Central Banks?" conference in Paris, France

--

09:55 NY time (1355 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in a panel at the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum

Of all this lot Bullard is most likely to depart from the current Fed mantra. Thank goodness.

--

20:35 NY time (0035 GMT on Wednesday, 28 September 2022)

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat, "Innovation and Central Banking" before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance