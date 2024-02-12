The times listed below are GMT / US Eastern time:

1420 / 0920 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Defining a Bank" before the American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers

1630 / 1130 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Atlanta Economics Club

1800 / 1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation hosted by the Economic Club of Minnesota

Barkin and Kashkari seem likely to have the most pertinent comments for traders and markets. 'Define a bank' sounds like one of those tabloid gotchas?