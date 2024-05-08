On the Fed speaker circuit for Wednesday:

1500 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson participates in virtual moderated discussion before the "Exploring Careers in Economics" event hosted by the Federal Reserve

1545/1145 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks before students and faculty and participates in a fireside discussion before the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management's Challenges and Opportunities class

1730/1330 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "Financial Stability" before an event hosted by the Brookings Institution

Looks like Collins may be the best best for policy-related remarks. The Fed has plenty of "Challenges and Opportunities" right now.