Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will be speaking today.
- Due at 1415 GMT, which is 0915 US Eastern time
- Powell gives opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference.
Also coming up:
- 1015 GMT / 0515 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in "Financial Stability" discussion before the Central Bank of Ireland Financial System Conference 2023: "Achieving Good Outcomes in an Uncertain World."
- 1815 GMT / 1340 US Eastern time will be the Keynote Speech from John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- 1900 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Community Reinvestment Act" discussion before the National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders (NAAHL) – Annual Policy & Practice Conference
- 2145 GMT / 1645 US Eastern time will bring closing remarks from Philip Jefferson, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System