Barr is speaking at midday US Eastern time, which is 1700 GMT.

The topic of his speech is bank regulation, but I'd be betting he'll have some comments on the economy and his policy outlook at any Q&A to follow. As a member of the Board of Governors at the Fed Barr has a vote at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Barr is plonked pretty much in the middle of the hawk-dove spectrum as a 'neutral'. That's him in the second column, 3rd row.