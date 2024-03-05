As a member of the Board of Governors at the Fed Barr has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

1700 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in a panel:

"CRA Modernization: A Conversation with Agency Leadership" before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference in Portland, Ore.,

2030 GMT / 1530 US Eastern time: Barr participates virtually in a a Roundtable Listening Session with Community Depository Financial Institutions before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference

Neither of these sound like they'll have comments from Barr on the economy or monetary policy.