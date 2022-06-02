Brainard spoke on Thursday US time, 1030am US ET (1430 GMT)

Brainard is on the schedule again today, Friday, 3 June 2022. This does not look like it'll be a venue for monetary policy comments from the Federal Reserve vice chair:

will participate in discussion on the Community Reinvestment Act before the "Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act: Ensuring Banks Meet the Credit Needs of Their Communities"

There may be a Q&A though - if so there will likely be comments of note from Brainard.