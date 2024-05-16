Fed's Barkin

Services in particular still feel they can raise prices

Latest retail sales point to 'good but not great' consumer spending

CPI still not where the Fed is trying to get

CPI 'is not terrible'

The overall labor market to me is normalizing

Jobless claims are historically low but edging up

The except in the labor market is skilled trades, which are quite tight

There is a lot of catch up in services now, cities insurance

I still there is a lot of movement on the services side but it will take time

I think we're on the right path but it's going to take a bit more time

The question now is how long rates need to be held where they are to get the required impact on inflation

Labor force participation for women under-5 is at highs, perhaps because of remote work

Labor force participation for women over-65 is dropping, perhaps as they take care of grandchildren

I don't take away much from this but he was strident that rates would need to be held 'longer' but it's hard to say how long he means and it will be dictated by the data.