Retailers are saying there does not seem to be much 'trade down' among consumers to cheaper goods despite price increases

Focusing on demand and whether it will show signs of weakening as the Fed raises rates

Focused on breadth of inflation across a number of goods as an indicator of whether conditions are improving

These are good insights from Barkin. On housing, the US has underbuilt for more than a decade and even with 5% 30-year fixed mortgage rates.