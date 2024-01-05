Fed's Barkin

Consumer demand remains healthy, though slowing

Labor market reacceleration at this point seems unlikely

There is more uncertainty around the path of inflation given that progress over last six months has been so reliant on goods

Companies still trying to raise prices; need to see how consumers and competitors react

First quarter will be important given that businesses tend to mark up at the start of the year

US still at a point where inflation is above target and employment is near max

Labor market is 'normalizing nicely'

No problem 'toggling' rate to more normal levels as you build confidence inflation is falling

I think there is some real insight in these comments. The 'toggling' idea is like the Fed taking out insurance and moving down to around 4.00% if inflation stays low. The comment about Q1 pricing is an important one too, given how strong prices rose in Jan/Feb of last year.