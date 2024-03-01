We're still a world of prices increasing at higher levels

Says he tried to not take too much out of January economic figures in general

PCE data yesterday is consistent with the story he is hearing with regards to services inflation

Inflation is coming down but we have to see how much more has to happen to get it to 2%

I am not in a hurry to cut rates

I still see wage and inflation pressures

Yesterday was a high inflation report

We'll see if there are rate cuts this year

It all depends on progress on inflation

Economy will tell us what to do on policy

Barkin tilts dovishly, so a hawkish comment from him is notable. He also tends to align closely with the core of the FOMC.