- We're still a world of prices increasing at higher levels
- Says he tried to not take too much out of January economic figures in general
- PCE data yesterday is consistent with the story he is hearing with regards to services inflation
- Inflation is coming down but we have to see how much more has to happen to get it to 2%
- I am not in a hurry to cut rates
- I still see wage and inflation pressures
- Yesterday was a high inflation report
- We'll see if there are rate cuts this year
- It all depends on progress on inflation
- Economy will tell us what to do on policy
Barkin tilts dovishly, so a hawkish comment from him is notable. He also tends to align closely with the core of the FOMC.