This is a shift from Bostic. Last week he said he was "fully supportive of 75 bps in July".

Inflation has continued to broaden and that's a concern, need to dig into numbers

June inflation report suggests inflation trajectory not moving in the right direction

Not wedded to a specific course of action, will let the data guide me

The implied odds of a 100 bps jumped to 69% from 53% on his comments, which he said to reporters during a tour in Tampa Bay.